Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal property prices fall by €5,000 in Q1

Median asking price for a property in the county now at €155,000

Donegal property prices fall by €5,000 in Q1

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Property prices in Donegal have fallen by €5,000 during the quarter, according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report.

The report for Q1 2021 shows that the median asking price for a property in the county is now €155,000. Prices also fell by €5,000 compared to this time last year.

Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county fell by €1,000 over the quarter, from €125,000 to €124,000. Prices for this house type are also down by €1,000 compared to Q1 2020.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Donegal stayed unchanged over the quarter, at €145,000. House prices in the segment are also unchanged compared to this time last year.

The number of properties for sale in Donegal on MyHome.ie fell by 12% in the last quarter and was down 17% on this time last year.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at nearly nine and a half months.

National picture

The report found that annual asking price inflation rose by 4.2% nationwide, by 4.1% in Dublin and by 4.8% elsewhere around the country.

Meanwhile, quarterly asking price inflation was flat – at 0% nationally, while increasing by 1% in Dublin, and falling by 0.4% elsewhere around the country.

The author of the report, Conall MacCoille, Chief Economist at Davy, said that a striking feature of the report was how housing market activity had persevered through the third lockdown. “Remarkably, new listings for sale in the first quarter were down only 30% compared with 2020 versus 80-90% annual falls during the first lockdown.

“All the data suggests that housing market activity should bounce back rapidly once the restrictions are lifted. Mortgage approvals in January were up 12% on the year, with the average approval up 8% to a fresh cyclical high of €256,000. So, there is no evidence of tightening credit conditions holding back homebuyers.”

Angela Keegan, Managing Director of MyHome.ie, said that interest in the property market was at a historic high and as such it was imperative that the supply issue be dealt with. “Traffic through the MyHome.ie website is up 13-30% on different metrics, such as users, sessions and page views. As such, it is crucial that the construction sector be allowed to return to normal activity in order to address this obvious demand and safeguard the market as we emerge from Covid.”

Full details of the report can be found at www.myhome.ie/reports

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

Club call

From the archives . . . A group of Donegal fans from Ballyshannon at the All Ireland Football quarter-final against Dublin at Croke Park, in August 2002 Picture: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

Sport

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie