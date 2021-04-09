Donegal property prices fall by €5,000 in Q1

Contact
Property prices in Donegal have fallen by €5,000 during the quarter, according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report.
The report for Q1 2021 shows that the median asking price for a property in the county is now €155,000. Prices also fell by €5,000 compared to this time last year.
Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county fell by €1,000 over the quarter, from €125,000 to €124,000. Prices for this house type are also down by €1,000 compared to Q1 2020.
Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Donegal stayed unchanged over the quarter, at €145,000. House prices in the segment are also unchanged compared to this time last year.
The number of properties for sale in Donegal on MyHome.ie fell by 12% in the last quarter and was down 17% on this time last year.
The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at nearly nine and a half months.
National picture
The report found that annual asking price inflation rose by 4.2% nationwide, by 4.1% in Dublin and by 4.8% elsewhere around the country.
Meanwhile, quarterly asking price inflation was flat – at 0% nationally, while increasing by 1% in Dublin, and falling by 0.4% elsewhere around the country.
The author of the report, Conall MacCoille, Chief Economist at Davy, said that a striking feature of the report was how housing market activity had persevered through the third lockdown. “Remarkably, new listings for sale in the first quarter were down only 30% compared with 2020 versus 80-90% annual falls during the first lockdown.
“All the data suggests that housing market activity should bounce back rapidly once the restrictions are lifted. Mortgage approvals in January were up 12% on the year, with the average approval up 8% to a fresh cyclical high of €256,000. So, there is no evidence of tightening credit conditions holding back homebuyers.”
Angela Keegan, Managing Director of MyHome.ie, said that interest in the property market was at a historic high and as such it was imperative that the supply issue be dealt with. “Traffic through the MyHome.ie website is up 13-30% on different metrics, such as users, sessions and page views. As such, it is crucial that the construction sector be allowed to return to normal activity in order to address this obvious demand and safeguard the market as we emerge from Covid.”
Full details of the report can be found at www.myhome.ie/reports
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Catriona Sweeney and Frainc Mac Cionnaith celebrating CLG Beart's Silver Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha award.
Fergal Meehan, head of sales and support – Public Sector at Paradyn, pictured at Lough Eske with Sean Dunnion, project leader Information Systems at Donegal County Council
Xeretec Ireland general manager, Tom Clear, left and Donegal native, Liam Boyle, area account manager
From the archives . . . A group of Donegal fans from Ballyshannon at the All Ireland Football quarter-final against Dublin at Croke Park, in August 2002 Picture: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.