Death announced of Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Contact
Prince Philip. Photo: Wikipedia
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, has died, aged 99, it has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.
A short statement said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."
The prince married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen, and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.
The couple had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Catriona Sweeney and Frainc Mac Cionnaith celebrating CLG Beart's Silver Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha award.
Fergal Meehan, head of sales and support – Public Sector at Paradyn, pictured at Lough Eske with Sean Dunnion, project leader Information Systems at Donegal County Council
Xeretec Ireland general manager, Tom Clear, left and Donegal native, Liam Boyle, area account manager
From the archives . . . A group of Donegal fans from Ballyshannon at the All Ireland Football quarter-final against Dublin at Croke Park, in August 2002 Picture: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.