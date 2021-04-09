Contact

Death announced of Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip. Photo: Wikipedia

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, has died, aged 99, it has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

A short statement said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

The prince married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen, and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

The couple had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

