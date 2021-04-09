Green light for new housing development will help towards easing the housing shortage in Donegal

Planning permission for 47 homes in Donegal Town will go some way towards easing the housing shortage in the area.

It is of particular note that a condition attached to the granting of planning permission states that the houses are to be used as permanent houses only. It has been highlighted recently that many ‘second’ houses are being let out as holiday homes, making it very difficult to secure long-term rental accommodation in south Donegal.

See also: Donegal in the midst of housing crisis as new phenomenon leads to massive reduction in rentals

Previously granted planning permission for the same site at the Old Laghey Road and Farmleigh Park Road had previously been overturned by An Bord Pleanala. However, the applicants say that all issues cited by An Bord Pleanala were addressed in the new application.

The Development consists of seven five-bedroom detached houses; 16 four-bedroom semi-detached houses; four two-bedroom ground and first floor duplex apartments in two storey buildings; 10 two-bedroom ground floor duplex apartments in two-and-a-half storey buildings; and ten three-bedroom two-storey duplex apartments in two-and-a-half storey blocks.

Permission was also granted for the development of estate roads, footpaths and open grassed and play areas, all with vehicular and pedestrian access via the Farmleigh Park Road onto the Old Laghey Road.

Also included are all associated site development works such as construction of boundaries, retaining structures, storm water drainage and attenuation with discharge into the existing pipe network, foul water drainage and connection into the existing mains pipe network, mains water supply pipes and all associated public lighting, public utility networks services and connections and all associated site and infrastructural works.

A Natura Impact Statement accompanied the application.

Conditions

In total, 19 conditions were attached to the granting of planning permission.

The Schedule of Conditions in summary states that the development be carried out strictly in accordance with the revised plans.

The dwellings are to be used as permanent houses only and shall not be used for the purposes of holiday homes. A separate grant of permission would be required for the authorisation of a property to be used as a holiday home.

Electrical and telephone services must be underground. Roofs are to be black or blue and external walls should be white. Bulk fuel storage tank is to be screened from public view.

Prior to the first occupation of any house within the scheme, all infrastructure necessary to support the delivery of services and quality of life should be completed.

Traffic calming, signage and lineage must also be installed prior to first occupation.

Internal access roads shall be completed to the standards for this type of development as set out by Donegal County Council.

Prior to commencement of development, the applicant is required to submit the final pavement design, final connection details relating to storm outfall and drainage. It is required that the drainage pipe along the northern site boundary shall be a minimum of the existing pipe at the outfall.

Communal open and landscaped space shall be provided with drainage, cleared, graded, and adequately finished. Site boundary landscaping, planting etc must be carried out in accordance with details received by the planning authority. All sound trees, shrubs and hedgerow shall be retained as far as possible.

The developer shall be responsible for the provision of common services.

Further conditions relate to working hours of construction, the deposition of excavated materials, mitigation measure in the Natura Impact Statement, the Environmental Management Plan, archaeological assessment, payment of a contribution to public infrastructure, and provision of security to the planning authority for completion of all services including roads, sewers, water supply, footpaths, public lighting, open spaces and other services.