Abandoned puppies that captured the hearts of people in Donegal are now on the road to recovery

Rescuing animals is rarely a case of taking them in and then finding them homes.

The animals often arrive with various issues that need to be addressed first. None more so than Ziva and Raven, two Lurcher pups who were found abandoned in Mayo.

The three-month-old sisters were in a bad way; skin and bone, riddled with worms and infested with fleas and mange mites, which had left them more or less bald.

They were frightened and miserable when they arrived in Donegal but thanks to the fantastic care they have received in their Animals In Need (AIN) foster home, they are making great progress.

Since being treated for parasites, their hair has grown back, they have put on weight and they are now two very active, happy pups.

It will still be some time before they are ready for adoption but their futures shine brightly.

Kitten season is well underway, with another heavily pregnant cat needing to be rescued at the weekend.

The cat’s elderly owner passed away last year and so the cat moved around the area, seeking food and shelter.

Now called Freya, the cat had three kittens last summer, one of which was killed and the other two are still in the area and will be neutered this week.

Freya has been taken to the cattery so that she can have her next litter in warmth and safety.

Animals are surrendered to the charity for numerous reasons and this week AIN took in two beautiful smoky grey cats who are looking for a new home together as their owner is moving to the USA.

If you can offer this lovable pair a home together, please contact the cat helpline.

Many of the cats that arrive need medical treatment before they can be rehomed, as is the case with Jimmy, who had to have part of his broken tail surgically removed.

His recovery was delayed after he managed to remove his neck collar and ripped his stitches out, and so he had to have the area stapled.

However, he has had the staples removed and his tail has healed well, so he should be ready for rehoming soon.

Jon Snow, a fluffy cat who was so matted and covered in ticks when he was found that he needed to be shaved, has been reserved and will be going to his new home this week.

Another adult male cat, Cormac, was rescued last week.

This ten-year-old cat had been left behind when his owners moved away eight years ago and had been dependent on the kindness of strangers ever since.

He arrived at AIN with an eye infection, cuts all over his body, fur missing and a limp.

He was so tired out by his life on the streets that when he was brought in, he spent most of his first few days at the cattery asleep, just waking up to eat.

Cormac has had a thorough examination at the vets and is doing well.

There was good news when a cat who had been missing for five weeks was found and reunited with her owners.

She had wandered 5kms from where she lived and became lost and was delighted to get back home.

AIN also assisted when a bird was attacked and injured by a cat during the week.

The bird has been transported to a specialist Wildlife Rescue, where it will receive the treatment it needs before being released back into the wild.

Finally, there is still time to enter AIN’s Easter Fundraising Animal Art Competition for youngsters.

Pictures can be of any animal and in any medium and will be judged in two categories: 6 years and under and 7 to 14 years, with €30 One4All gift cards as prizes.

Entries must be received by April 10 and details on how to enter can be found on AIN’s Facebook page.

To help AIN’s animals, please donate €2 to AIN’s ‘Help Us To Help Them’ fundraising appeal via your phone by texting the word ‘KITTEN’ to 50300. Every last cent goes directly to the rescued animals for their food, bedding, vet bills, worming treatment and vaccinations.

For further information on adoption, fostering, volunteering etc, please contact the main helpline on 087 1356188. For cat/kitten enquiries please call 087 7644420. Animals In Need Donegal is also on Facebook and has a website at http://www.animalsinneeddonegal.com