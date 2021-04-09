Parkinson’s Association of Ireland online conference on Saturday

The thousands of people living with Parkinson’s Disease throughout Ireland, including many in Donegal, have been experiencing mental health challenges and loss of health services since the Covid pandemic began more than a year ago.

The Parkinson’s Association of Ireland estimate that there are 12000 people with Parkinson’s disease nationwide. These numbers are expected to double in the next 25 years.

Parkinson’s, is a chronic and incurable neurological illness.

Parkinson’s disease affects a person’s movement, causing stiffness and slowness as well as tremor, and this gets slowly worse over time. It also can affect sleep, memory, mood, and a range of other body systems.

Despite the significant effects of Parkinson’s disease on people’s lives and quality of life, and its current incurable status, there has been under-investment in health services to improve Parkinson’s disease care in Ireland.

"Calls to our helpline have doubled because so many medical appointments have been cancelled," says Parkinson’s Association of Ireland Chief Executive, Paula Gilmore.

"Many people with Parkinson’s have physically dis-improved and are falling more because they can’t attend exercise classes or physiotherapy.

"There has been a definite increase in anxiety, low mood and panic attacks among people with Parkinson's," says psychotherapist Dee Daly.

"It's exacerbated by not having access to exercise or the outdoors whether because of the restrictions or being fearful. This can become a vicious cycle."

During Awareness Week, April 6-11, the Association will reach out to its members, providing online classes in chair yoga, singing, strategies for dealing with low mood and how

a good diet can help people to live better with the condition.

Conference

An online Parkinson’s conference is also taking place 2-5pm tomorrow, Saturday, April 10 at which Dr Suzanne Timmons, School of Medicine, UCC, will present initial findings from her mapping Parkinson’s Disease project.

Go to www.parkinsons.eventxlive.com to attend the virtual conference

The keynote speakers are:

Professor Tim Lynch, Clinical Director, Dublin Neurological Institute & Consultant Neurologist The Mater Hospital

Gavin Duffy, Advanced Nurse Practitioner Movement Disorders, Sligo University Hospital

Dr Suzanne Timmons, Consultant Geriatrician, St. Finbar’s Hospital and UCC

Richelle Flanagan, Registered Dietitian, Parkinson’s Disease Advocate

"There is so much we can do to improve the health and quality of life of people living with Parkinson’s," she says.

"Results to date highlight the need for more clinics, more Parkinson's disease specialist nurses nationwide, and greater access to a multidisciplinary team for people with Parkinson’s."

Richelle Flanagan, registered dietician and Parkinson’s advocate, says almost half of respondents to a recent survey were not taking a Vitamin D supplement which is concerning given Vitamin D is very important for people with PD, in particular those over 70 and isolating.

More information is available at:

Phone - (087) 2434990

Website - www.parkinsons.ie

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ parkinsons.ireland/

Twitter - @ParkinsonsIre