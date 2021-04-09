Big jump in number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Donegal

Contact
Coronavirus update
There has been a big jump in the number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Donegal.
Figures released by the Department of Health on Friday evening show that there have been 30 additional positive cases in the county.
This is for the 24 hours to midnight on Thursday, April 8 - and is up on a figure of 17 for the previous day.
The five day moving average figure in Donegal is now 18.
The 14-incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 192.8 compared with a national average of 144.9.
Donegal has the seventh highest 14-day incidence rate. Offaly is the highest (323.2) while the two lowest are Kilkenny (20.2) and Sligo (21.4).
Meanwhile, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 34 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
As of midnight, Thursday 8th April, the HPSC has been notified of 473 confirmed additional cases of Covid-19.
Of the cases notified today:
-224 are men / 247 are women
-76% are under 45 years of age
-The median age is 29 years old
-229 were in Dublin, 32 in Kildare, 21 in Mayo, 19 in Meath, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 142 cases are spread across 19 other counties
As of 8am today, 212 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU. There have been 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Anyone exposed to COVID-19 over the Easter weekend will now be at their most infectious - please isolate and contact your GP to arrange a test if you have any symptoms of COVID-19."
