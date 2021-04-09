Revealed: County by county breakdown of Covid-19 rates

Contact
Coronavirus update
The latest county by county breakdown on Covid-19 cases in Ireland was released this evening.
The 14-incidence rate per 100,000 population in Donegal is now 192.8 compared with a national average of 144.9.
Donegal has the seventh highest 14-day incidence rate. Offaly is the highest (323.2) while the two lowest are Kilkenny (20.2) and Sligo (21.4). Figures released by the Department of Health on Friday evening show that there have been 30 additional positive cases in Donegal.
