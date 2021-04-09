Essential repair works at water treatment plant in Donegal - disruption to supplies will hit some households this evening

Irish Water, along with its Local Authority partner Donegal County Council, has issued details about an outage at the Gortahork-Falcarragh Water Treatment Plant.

Although the water treatment plant is now back in production, customers in Gortahork-Falcarragh and surrounding areas may experience low water pressure and/or water outages for a period of time this evening, as the network refills and for normal water supply to return to all impacted customers.

Speaking about the works, Irish Water’s Kevin Love said: “Essential repair works at the Gortahork-Falcarragh Water Treatment Plant are now successfully complete and the plant is back up and running. However, customers in Gortahork-Falcarragh and surrounding areas may experience outages and low pressure this evening.

"Customers are asked to conserve water wherever possible as normal water supply returns to all impacted customers. Simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply.

"There are tips on how to conserve water in your home on the Irish Water website at https://www.water.ie/ conservation/.

However, it is important that people continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand washing.”

A statement added: "Irish Water and Donegal County Council understand the inconvenience when outages occur and thank customers for their patience while we resume production at the water treatment plant to safeguard water supply for customers in these areas."

"Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water and supply services section of the Irish Water website.

"Irish Water continues to work at this time with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services."