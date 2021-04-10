Woman seriously injured in Donegal crash - road is closed and gardaí are appealing for witnesses

Contact
Gardaí in Donegal are appealing for witnesses to serious crash
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious traffic collision in County Donegal.
At approximately 8.30am on Saturday, April 10 gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single car traffic collision on the N14, on the Letterkenny to Lifford road, near Castledooey.
The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her thirties, sustained serious injuries. She was taken from the scene by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital.
The road at the scene of the collision is currently closed and traffic diversions are in place. The scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those with camera footage from along this route at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074-9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
John, left, tests his skill as a co-driver and his nerve in the passenger seat as rally driver Gavin Kelly test-runs his car in the isolated splendour of Cashelnagor in County Donegal.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.