Woman seriously injured in Donegal crash - road is closed and gardaí are appealing for witnesses

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious traffic collision in County Donegal.

At approximately 8.30am on Saturday, April 10 gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single car traffic collision on the N14, on the Letterkenny to Lifford road, near Castledooey.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her thirties, sustained serious injuries. She was taken from the scene by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The road at the scene of the collision is currently closed and traffic diversions are in place. The scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those with camera footage from along this route at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074-9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.