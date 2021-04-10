NATIONAL: 455 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 14 more deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today 3 occurred in April, 1 occurred in March, 6 occurred in February, and 4 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 72.5 years and the age range was 55 - 90 years.

There has been a total of 4,783 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 9th April, the HPSC has been notified of 455 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 240,643* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

212 are men / 237 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old



As of 8am today, 208 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 52 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 7th 2021, 1,018,264 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

716,636 people have received their first dose

301,628 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.