Letterkenny University Hospital 'close to being closed down' due to Covid

Letterkenny University Hospital
Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) was 'close to being closed down' due to the huge volume of positive Covid-19 cases, it has been claimed.
According to new figures, Donegal's largest hospital struggled to cope with influx of patients at the beginning of the year. LUH had one of the highest positive coronavirus rates in the country, with 91 patients testing positive for Covid-19.
The huge influx of patients resulted in ambulances lined up outside the hospital with patients.
A senior health official has told the 'Sunday Independent' that both LUH and University Hospital Galway were almost shut down as a result of the high number of Covid patients.
The virus "raged out of control" at the hospitals, the source claimed.
