Department of Social Protection issues warning about scam phone calls

Department of Social Protection has issued a warning about scam phone calls
The Department of Social Protection has issued a warning about scam phone calls from people claiming to be department officials.
The department says that the call displays a range of numbers, including its own helpline number which is 1890 800 024.
It says that it is not contacting customers or members of the public through the number, and people are being urged not to engage with the calls or share any personal information.
In a statement, the department says that its staff will never ask members of the public for their Personal Public Services number or any bank details if they make contact with people over the phone.
It urges people to contact gardaí if they receive such a call from the number.
