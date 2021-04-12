Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Weather forecast for Donegal - showers and staying cool

Weather forecast for Donegal - showers and staying cool

Showers and sunshine

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There will be a mix of showers and occasional sunny spells today. Showers may turn heavy by evening. Highest afternoon temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Tonight, showers will clear eastwards early to leave a mainly dry night with clear spells and just isolated showers in the northwest. Some patches of mist and fog will form in light southwest or variable winds. Lowest temperatures 0 to +3 degrees.

According to Met Éireann tomorrow will see mist and fog patches which will quickly clear to leave a largely dry morning with sunny spells. Cloud will increase through the middle of the day with showers developing, mostly in the north and east, during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light variable breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Summary: There will be some showers or outbreaks of rain early in the coming week but high pressure will come to dominate our weather as the week goes on. This will bring a more settled spell with a good deal of dry weather and temperatures gradually recovering closer to normal for the time of year.

Wednesday: Remaining largely dry into Wednesday with just isolated showers, mainly in the north and east. After a bright start to the day it will become cloudier in the afternoon but still with some sunny spells. Highs of 10 to 14 degrees, coolest along eastern coasts in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

Wednesday night: Dry on Wednesday night with long clear spells developing. However, mist and fog will form in places in a light easterly breeze. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.

Thursday: Thursday will be another bright and mainly dry day with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees, coolest in the east and southeast in moderate southeasterly winds.

Further outlook: Some rain may approach the west coast on Friday, but it is unlikely to cross the country, and it will remain mostly dry and settled for the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures around normal for the time of year.

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie