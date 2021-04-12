Weather forecast for Donegal - showers and staying cool

There will be a mix of showers and occasional sunny spells today. Showers may turn heavy by evening. Highest afternoon temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Tonight, showers will clear eastwards early to leave a mainly dry night with clear spells and just isolated showers in the northwest. Some patches of mist and fog will form in light southwest or variable winds. Lowest temperatures 0 to +3 degrees.

According to Met Éireann tomorrow will see mist and fog patches which will quickly clear to leave a largely dry morning with sunny spells. Cloud will increase through the middle of the day with showers developing, mostly in the north and east, during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light variable breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Summary: There will be some showers or outbreaks of rain early in the coming week but high pressure will come to dominate our weather as the week goes on. This will bring a more settled spell with a good deal of dry weather and temperatures gradually recovering closer to normal for the time of year.

Wednesday: Remaining largely dry into Wednesday with just isolated showers, mainly in the north and east. After a bright start to the day it will become cloudier in the afternoon but still with some sunny spells. Highs of 10 to 14 degrees, coolest along eastern coasts in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

Wednesday night: Dry on Wednesday night with long clear spells developing. However, mist and fog will form in places in a light easterly breeze. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.

Thursday: Thursday will be another bright and mainly dry day with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees, coolest in the east and southeast in moderate southeasterly winds.

Further outlook: Some rain may approach the west coast on Friday, but it is unlikely to cross the country, and it will remain mostly dry and settled for the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures around normal for the time of year.