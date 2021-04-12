Donegal farmers on peat soils may lose CAP payments - TD

Proposals that could mean Donegal's small farmers will have to manage peat soils and make farming activity impossible and therefore lose CAP payments should be opposed.

That's the call from independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle who said the Government must push for a European Council of Ministers proposal on management of peat soils to be withdrawn, claiming it could have a serious impact on many farmers’ eligibility for CAP payments.

Deputy Pringle is supporting the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association call on Agriculture Minister and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue to have the proposal withdrawn.

“The INHFA said the proposal will mean that farmers would be required to carry out actions on these peat soils that would make farming activity impossible. If that’s the case, the lands affected would be ineligible for CAP payments.

“This proposal would have a serious impact on farmers in Donegal and other parts of the country,” Deputy Pringle said.

The INHFA has said that 50,000 farmers could be affected by the proposal.

The deputy has long supported flattening the Basic Payment Scheme in CAP and has been working with Luke Ming Flanagan, MEP, on this issue.

They said flattening the payment, along with increased payments under Agri Environment Schemes, will support 7,000 smaller farmers in Donegal by bringing an additional €17 million annually in extra payments to the county.

“Most farmers in Donegal are small farmers, largely on marginal land and hill farms. The proposal on management of peat soils will be another blow to small farmers in Ireland and must be withdrawn,” said Deputy Pringle.