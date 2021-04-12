Trial date set for mother accused of murdering her three young children

Contact
A date has been set for the Circuit Criminal Court trial of a mother accused of murdering her three young children.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with murdering her three young children at the family home on January 24, 2020.
Section 252 of the Children Act, 2001 prohibits the identification of child victims and makes it an offence to publish anything that could identify a child who is an alleged victim of an offence, including a deceased child.
Defence counsel Mr Michael Bowman SC told Mr Justice Michael White on Monday that the trial is expected to last two days. The judge fixed a trial date for May 17, 2021
The accused woman was not present in court for Monday's brief hearing.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
An artists impression of the new bridge at the end of Canning's Lane, Muff linking in to Coney Road, Derry
NATIONAL: Micheál Martin has officially declared today as the first official 'No Homework Day' for every child in Ireland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.