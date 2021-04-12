Contact

Trial date set for mother accused of murdering her three young children

Mother accused of murdering her three young children will go on trial next month

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A date has been set for the Circuit Criminal Court trial of a mother accused of murdering her three young children.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with murdering her three young children at the family home on January 24, 2020. 

Section 252 of the Children Act, 2001 prohibits the identification of child victims and makes it an offence to publish anything that could identify a child who is an alleged victim of an offence, including a deceased child.

Defence counsel Mr Michael Bowman SC told Mr Justice Michael White on Monday that the trial is expected to last two days. The judge fixed a trial date for May 17, 2021 

The accused woman was not present in court for Monday's brief hearing. 

