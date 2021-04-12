Cancellation of AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics tomorrow

Contact
The HSE has this evening written to Hospital Groups and Community Healthcare Organisations to advise that all AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics planned for tomorrow, Tuesday April 13th, should be cancelled in light of updated guidance received from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, and the Department of Health, this evening.
Anybody due to attend an Astra Zeneca clinic is therefore advised not to do so.
" We will be in contact with patients in due course to rearrange their appointment. We apologise for any inconvenience,they said in a statement.
Following full consideration of the updated guidance, the HSE will advise further in terms of wider implications for the administration of the vaccination programme.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
An artists impression of the new bridge at the end of Canning's Lane, Muff linking in to Coney Road, Derry
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.