Donegal trad giants postpone US 'In A Lifetime Farewell Tour'

Clannad, the Donegal family group responsible for such timeless music as Theme From Harry’s Game, In A Lifetime, I Will Find You and the soundtrack to the Robin Of Sherwood TV series have rescheduled their US tour.

The multi award-winning Gaoth Dobhair-based outfit have without doubt done more than any other group to take Irish music and the Irish language to a worldwide audience.

Fusing elements of traditional Irish music with more contemporary folk, new age, and rock they have created a beautifully unique and ethereal sound which combines haunting melodies and mesmerising vocals to transcend the sands of time whilst appealing to a worldwide audience of all ages.

Having sold 15 million records worldwide and with eight Top 10 UK albums to their name, Clannad announced In A Lifetime: The Farewell World Tour for March 2021.

The Billboard Music Award winners’ farewell had planned to celebrate their exceptional 50-year career by performing in cities across the UK, the US and Europe. It was to be the band’s closing statement in the live arena but Covid-19 restrictions has put everything on hold.

In a message this week the band outlined the rescheduled dates for the US.

"To all our North American fans, we have taken the decision to postpone our Farewell Tour until 2022 to ensure we can all enjoy the experience safely.

"All original tickets remain valid for all rescheduled shows. There is also a new addition in Minneapolis, MN which goes on sale this Friday, April 16.

"Sadly we were unable to reschedule our Kansas City, MO show and all KC tickets will be refunded from your point of purchase.

"We look forward to seeing you next year in a safe and healthy environment, in the meantime stay safe and well."