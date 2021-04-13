Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal trad giants postpone US 'In A Lifetime Farewell Tour'

Clannad reschedule dates for 2022

Donegal trad giants postpone US Farewell Tour

The cover of Clannad's anthology In A Lifetime

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Clannad, the Donegal family group responsible for such timeless music as Theme From Harry’s Game, In A Lifetime, I Will Find You and the soundtrack to the Robin Of Sherwood TV series have rescheduled their US tour.

The multi award-winning Gaoth Dobhair-based outfit have without doubt done more than any other group to take Irish music and the Irish language to a worldwide audience.

Fusing elements of traditional Irish music with more contemporary folk, new age, and rock they have created a beautifully unique and ethereal sound which combines haunting melodies and mesmerising vocals to transcend the sands of time whilst appealing to a worldwide audience of all ages.

Having sold 15 million records worldwide and with eight Top 10 UK albums to their name, Clannad announced In A Lifetime: The Farewell World Tour for March 2021.

The Billboard Music Award winners’ farewell had planned to celebrate their exceptional 50-year career by performing in cities across the UK, the US and Europe. It was to be the band’s closing statement in the live arena but Covid-19 restrictions has put everything on hold.

In a message this week the band outlined the rescheduled dates for the US.

"To all our North American fans, we have taken the decision to postpone our Farewell Tour until 2022 to ensure we can all enjoy the experience safely.

"All original tickets remain valid for all rescheduled shows. There is also a new addition in Minneapolis, MN which goes on sale this Friday, April 16.

"Sadly we were unable to reschedule our Kansas City, MO show and all KC tickets will be refunded from your point of purchase.

"We look forward to seeing you next year in a safe and healthy environment, in the meantime stay safe and well."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie