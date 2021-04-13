Traffic delays following road traffic collision in Letterkenny

There were major traffic delays in the Mountain Top area of Letterkenny on Tuesday morning following a road traffic collision.

Motorists faced long delays following the two car collision which occurred close to the entrance at Hegarty's Ford garage.

It's not thought there were any major injuries in the incident which happened shortly after 8.30am.

Traffic was moving, but was extremely slow for some time.

The easing of Covid-19 restrictions and the return to school of all pupils at primary and secondary level has seen a notable increase in early morning traffic across the county.