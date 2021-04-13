Vandals damage playground equipment at Donegal centre for children with autism

Gardaí are appealing for information after playground equipment was damaged at a centre that provides support for families of children with autism in Donegal.

The evening incident took place at the premises of iCARE at Looking Glasses Brae in Buncrana on Saturday, April 10. Damage was caused to equipment in the outdoor play area of the premises of the organisation that provides support, training, information and respite to families of children with autism.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area on Saturday, April 10, or may have dashcam footage that could be of help, to contact them at Buncrana garda station on 074 9320540 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.