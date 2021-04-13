Vandals damage playground equipment at Donegal centre for children with autism

Contact
iCARE provides support, training, information and respite to families of children with autism.
Gardaí are appealing for information after playground equipment was damaged at a centre that provides support for families of children with autism in Donegal.
The evening incident took place at the premises of iCARE at Looking Glasses Brae in Buncrana on Saturday, April 10. Damage was caused to equipment in the outdoor play area of the premises of the organisation that provides support, training, information and respite to families of children with autism.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area on Saturday, April 10, or may have dashcam footage that could be of help, to contact them at Buncrana garda station on 074 9320540 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw three males in the area on Saturday evening or who may have dashcam footage that could be of use to contact Buncrana garda station on 074 9320540
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.