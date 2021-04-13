Inishowen councillors give backing to life saving Amyloidosis drug

Contact
Inishowen councillors given backing to life saving Amyloidosis drug
Inishowen's councillors have unanimously passed a motion supporting the drug Patisiran being made to people with an Amyloidosis diagnosis as a matter of urgency.
The issue was raised at today's online Inishowen Municipal District meeting.
The motion was proposed by Cathaoirleach Cllr Albert Doherty and seconded by Cllr Terry Crossan.
Currently the drug Patisiran, is unavailable in Ireland.
Meanwhile, Donegal TD and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that he is meet with both the ATTR Amyloidosis Ireland Support Group and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures Patisiran.
“Obviously, as a local TD, I very much understand the stakes involved for those who have this illness. I understand the anxiety of the group to try and seek to have the drug approved.
“However, there is a statutory responsibility on the HSE to follow a particular approach and it has a process in place, which is separate from the political process,” the Minister said.
He added: “A final decision should be nearing completion in the next short number of weeks.”
