Gritters will be out on Wednesday morning

Contact
Council gritters will be in action from 6am on Wednesday morning
Donegal County Council's gritters will be on the road tomorrow morning, Wednesday, April 14, from 6am onwards because of the threat of potential ice and frost on the roads
The following routes will be gritted:
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
LT: Letterkenny Town
Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes:
https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2
Assume that no road is ice free.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Naomh Conaill in action against Gaoth Dobhair. These clubs may not see any league action this year until June at the earliest - PICTURE THOMAS GALLAGHER
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 9167100
Anyone who lives in the area who may have information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Milford garda station on 91 53060
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.