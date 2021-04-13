Gritters will be out on Wednesday morning

Donegal County Council's gritters will be on the road tomorrow morning, Wednesday, April 14, from 6am onwards because of the threat of potential ice and frost on the roads

The following routes will be gritted:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

09: Cill Ulta East

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

LT: Letterkenny Town

Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes:

https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2

Assume that no road is ice free.