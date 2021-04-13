Donegal TD welcomes vaccine roll-out for people who are housebound



Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, has welcomed the roll-out of the Covid vaccine to people who cannot leave their homes and said people who still have concerns should contact his office.

“I am glad to see the roll-out of the vaccine to people who cannot leave their homes. We must make sure everyone who wants the vaccine is able to receive it.”

The deputy had raised the issue in the Dáil in early March because his office had been inundated with phone calls from concerned people who were housebound and could not attend a GP clinic.

“Under the roll-out, GPs are to provide the names of people who are housebound to the ambulance service, which is administering the vaccine in those cases.”

He said people who still have concerns could contact his office in Killybegs if they need assistance in making sure they are registered to receive a vaccination at home.

Deputy Pringle also said that the HSE has informed him that they anticipate that people over age 70 will have received both doses of the vaccine by the end of May, in line with vaccine supply.

“In response to a parliamentary question I submitted, the HSE has acknowledged that some issues have arisen with the distribution of vaccines to some GP practices and have put in place a number of arrangements, including increased staff on GP Vaccines Team to support GPs with queries and issues on ordering and deliveries.”

Deputy Pringle’s Killybegs office can be reached by phone on (074) 974 1880.