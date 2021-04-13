Exciting times ahead for Donegal community in line for €250,000 fund for outdoor spaces

Donegal Town’s status as one of the north west’s top tourist destinations looks set for a major boost under a €250,000 Public Outdoor Spaces Scheme.

One town in each county was selected to be put forward for the scheme. It was announced at Tuesday’s meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal that the Eskeside town had been chosen to go forward. If the application is successful, this funding will provide a massive lift to tourism, arts and cultural sectors in the town and wider area.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal MD Cllr Micheál Naughton (FF) said: “This is great news for the people involved in tourism in Donegal Town. When you look at the food festival and the work that has gone into making Donegal Town a tourism destination, this is very much welcome.”

