Exciting times ahead for Donegal community in line for €250,000 fund for outdoor spaces

Contact
Donegal Town in line for major funding to develop outdoor spaces
Donegal Town’s status as one of the north west’s top tourist destinations looks set for a major boost under a €250,000 Public Outdoor Spaces Scheme.
One town in each county was selected to be put forward for the scheme. It was announced at Tuesday’s meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal that the Eskeside town had been chosen to go forward. If the application is successful, this funding will provide a massive lift to tourism, arts and cultural sectors in the town and wider area.
Cathaoirleach of Donegal MD Cllr Micheál Naughton (FF) said: “This is great news for the people involved in tourism in Donegal Town. When you look at the food festival and the work that has gone into making Donegal Town a tourism destination, this is very much welcome.”
See this week's Donegal Post in shops from Wednesday for the full story ....
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Naomh Conaill in action against Gaoth Dobhair. These clubs may not see any league action this year until June at the earliest - PICTURE THOMAS GALLAGHER
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.