Gardaí seize €21,000 of suspected cocaine Lifford

Contact
The drugs seized in Lifford yesterday (Tuesday)
Gardaí have seized approximately €21,000 worth of suspected cocaine following the search of a car in Lifford, yesterday, Tuesday .
The seizure was made shortly after 5.30pm when gardaí attached to the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit stopped a car travelling in the town.
A search was conducted and during the course of this, a quantity of cocaine (pending analysis) valued at €20,000 was detected and seized.
A follow up search of a house in Mannorcunningham was conducted and a further quantity of suspected cocaine was seized.
One man in his mid-30s was arrested in connection with this seizure. He was detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
He has since been charged in connection with this matter and will appear before a sitting of Letterkenny District Court this morning.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.