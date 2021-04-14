Donegal pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) figures have been reduced by over 400 in the past week

The number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in the county has been reduced by a further 405 over the past week.

The Donegal figure now stands at 14,429 from the previous week's figure of 14,834 and has been reducing gradually over recent weeks.

The figure is down substantially from the 22,594 receiving the payment which was recorded for the week of May 4, 2020.

This week, the Department of Social Protection has issued weekly payments valued at €125.52 million to 421,373 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The number of people receiving a Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week has decreased by 15,776 compared to last week.

The figures are in addition to the 183,096 people who were on the Live Register at the end of March.

All sectors have fewer people receiving PUP this week, reflecting the number of people who have closed their claims in recent weeks to return to work.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving PUP this week is Accommodation and Food Service activities (102,405), followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (67,990) and Construction (50,169).

People returning to work

The past seven days saw 7,327 people close their PUP claims, with 5,966 of these stating that they were doing so because they are returning to work.

Dublin had the greatest number of people closing their claims to return to work (1,478), followed by Cork (672) and Kildare (311).

The sectors with the largest number of employees closing their Pandemic Unemployment Payment claims to return to work are Construction (1,501), Wholesale and Retail Trade (970), and Accommodation and Food Service activities sector (723). Some 654 people closed their claims to return to work in the Manufacturing sector while 119 closed their claims as they return to work in the Education sector.

The Department continues to remind workers who are returning to work that they must close their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) on the actual date that they start back at work, in order to ensure that their claim is processed correctly and to avoid incurring an overpayment that the Department will take steps to recover.

The easiest way to close a claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is online via www.MyWelfare.ie. Any worker returning to work with an enquiry about closing their claim, can contact the Department’s dedicated Income Support Helpline at 1890 800 024 between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.