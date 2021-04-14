BREAKING: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals holds "constructive meeting" with Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue

Contact
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals holds "constructive meeting" with Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue on amyloidosis treatment.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, the company which manufactures ONPATTRON® has held what it described as a "constructive meeting" with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD.
ONPATTRON® is the trade name of the drug Patisiran, which has been approved for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR amyloidosis) in the EU, Britain and the North of Ireland, but not yet in the Republic of Ireland.
hATTR amyloidosis is a life-limiting condition, which is prevalent in Donegal, with the South Inishowen village of Burt and its surrounds being a particular hot spot. The advocacy group All Ireland hATTR Amyloidosis Awareness is currently pressing for ONPATTRON® to made available.
In a statement to Donegal Live, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals said: "We can confirm that a constructive meeting took place with Minister McConalogue today, Wednesday 14th April 2021, where we assured the Minister of our commitment and desire to conclude our ongoing reimbursement negotiation with the HSE for the provision of patisiran to patients in Ireland for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR amyloidosis).
"We are currently awaiting a response to the innovative offer we submitted to the HSE on 5th March 2021 and we stand ready to progress next steps as quickly as possible."
