Could it be you? - Lotto jackpot of almost €13m has been won

Donegal Lotto players should check their tickets - Wednesday night's Lotto jackpot of almost €13m has been won.

There was one winner of the jackpot, worth €12,740,043.

It's the biggest Lotto jackpot win in almost four years with the top prize rolling over since Saturday, January 30.

The numbers drawn were 4, 14, 20, 23, 27, 37 and the bonus was 39.

The National Lottery say it is not yet known where the winning ticket was sold.

Two other ticket holders matched five numbers and the bonus, picking up €208,132 each.

There was also one winner of the €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 prize, with that winning ticket sold in Co Laois.

The winning numbers in Lotto Plus 2 were 5, 11, 15, 23, 27, 38 with the bonus 35.

Since the Lotto game was launched in 1988, only 26 jackpots over €10m have been won.