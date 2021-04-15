Easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland set to be announced

An announcement on the easing of covid-19 restrictions in the north will take place later today.

Details are due to be announced by the First and Deputy First Ministers at a meeting of the Assembly this afternoon.

On Monday saw the number of people who can meet outdoors in a garden, including children, increase from six to ten.

Click-and-collect services for non-essential retail also resumed.

Outdoor sports training was allowed for recognised clubs, in groups of up to 15, provided all indoor facilities except toilets remain closed.

The number of people allowed to attend marriage and civil partnership ceremonies also increased, at a level informed by a risk assessment for the venue.

With today's announcement, it is expected that: Hairdressers, beauty salons, outdoor attractions will reopen on April 23;

All retail, self-contained tourist accommodation on April 30; Outdoor dining, drinking and gyms on May 10 and Wedding guest receptions for 30 people allowed on May 14



Indoor drinking and dining will not return before June 1