Contact
Easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland set to be announced
An announcement on the easing of covid-19 restrictions in the north will take place later today.
Details are due to be announced by the First and Deputy First Ministers at a meeting of the Assembly this afternoon.
On Monday saw the number of people who can meet outdoors in a garden, including children, increase from six to ten.
Click-and-collect services for non-essential retail also resumed.
Outdoor sports training was allowed for recognised clubs, in groups of up to 15, provided all indoor facilities except toilets remain closed.
The number of people allowed to attend marriage and civil partnership ceremonies also increased, at a level informed by a risk assessment for the venue.
With today's announcement, it is expected that: Hairdressers, beauty salons, outdoor attractions will reopen on April 23;
All retail, self-contained tourist accommodation on April 30; Outdoor dining, drinking and gyms on May 10 and Wedding guest receptions for 30 people allowed on May 14
Indoor drinking and dining will not return before June 1
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The ITAA has said clearing the backlog now will allow for faster recovery for both the inbound and outbound travel sector
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.