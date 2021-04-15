Visitors to Sliabh Liag to pay to use car parks at Donegal's famous cliffs

Contact
Visitors to Sliabh Liag will soon have to pay to use the two car parks closest to the world-famous cliffs.
Councillors approved the draft bylaws for the charges at Tuesday’s Donegal Municipal District Council meeting.
There will be three car parks on site, with various rates up to €15 per day for cars. However, the car park furthest from the cliffs will remain free of charge.
There will be no charges for local people who visit Sliabh Liag. Speaking at Tuesday’s MD meeting, Paddy Doherty from Donegal County Council’s community development department said: “There will be access for the parishes of Glencolmcille and Kilcar at no cost. People in the community will be facilitated during operational hours.”
People who live elsewhere in County Donegal will be able to buy an annual visitor's permit for €25.
