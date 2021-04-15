New state of the art facilities for Bundoran and Drumshambo

Tullan Strand in Bundoran and Acres Lake Activity Facility in Drumshambo have been selected as two out of 22 locations that will share in a new €19 million Fáilte Ireland investment to provide new state of the art facilities for outdoor water based activities at both beaches.

The news has been welcomed by the Minister for State at the Department of Health and local Fine Gael TD Frank Feighan.

He said the significant increase in people enjoying outdoor water-based activities such as kayaking, surfing, paddle-boarding and open water swimming is expected to continue to grow year on year, and not just during the summer months.

"This means all-weather changing facilities, secure storage and bathrooms at beaches and inland water spots will be in huge demand.

"It is clear for all who visit the North West’s outdoor water activity locations that the facilities are just not up to scratch and that they have needed investment for some time," he said.

He added he is delighted to learn that Minister for Tourism, Catherine Martin, and Fáilte Ireland are today announcing a major new investment scheme that will be used to build world-class facility centres at Tullan Strand in Bundoran and Acres Lake Activity Facility in Drumshambo.

"Each new centre will provide hot showers, changing and toilet facilities, secure storage, induction spaces, equipment washdown and orientation points and they will improve the user experience to a whole new level.

"Both new centres will be fully wheelchair accessible and built using sustainable materials such as solar heating panels to meet ‘Nearly Zero Energy Building Standards’" he said.