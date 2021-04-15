Contact

Spending a penny when out and about

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Everyone has been there. On a day out or on holidays, someone always needs the lavatory.

Finding public toilets can be difficult but Councillor Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) says there is “no need to worry anymore”.

Cllr Donaghey said: “If you are on a day out or on holidays and need a wee, the best thing to do is check www.pee.ie, a new website dedicated to mapping Ireland's public toilets.

“The new website is still accepting new locations and has a map of bathrooms in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. The site has had 331 entries in just 4 days, so users should be able to find a public toilet to use during your day out.

“Users will find the information in a shared Google map and once they open it up on their phones, they can refer back to it whenever they need it.

“This is a very beneficial website and a great idea, as toilets are usually the number one priority if you are on a day trip and particularly if you are along with children,” said Cllr Donaghey.

