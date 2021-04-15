Global reach for Inishowen mums and babies events online

Online Inishowen events for mums and babies are so popular, they’re attracting emigrants from as far away as Texas and Toronto.

That’s according to the manager of Spraoi agus Sport in Carndonagh, Eimear McLaughlin, who says they are launching a new programme of events to run from May 5 to June 11.

“The new programme of 11 courses and workshops covers everything from baby massage and mother and baby yoga, to weaning and toilet training.

They are open to any mums, at home or abroad! But classes will be limited to a maximum of ten, so you need to sign up quickly.”

Covid restrictions are hard on everyone,” says Eimear, “but can be particularly isolating for mothers of babies and toddlers. This programme allows everyone to participate from their own homes.”

Eimear says they ran ten online baby events in February and were delighted that they were hugely popular and highly beneficial to parents and children.

“They incorporated learning, bonding with the baby, and minding your mental health as a parent. They also provided a comfortable platform for new parents to meet with others going through the same experiences in lockdown.”

Helen Nolan is co-founder and chief executive of the award-winning Spraoi agus Sport in Carndonagh, one of Ireland’s leading social enterprise agencies.

“Since the beginning the core of our work has always been to support young families. As this pandemic continues to rumble on, we knew we needed to provide that support online.”

Helen says the amazing response to their online baby events prompted them to create this new programme.

“We had mums join us from not only Inishowen, but Tipperary, Kerry, Sligo and Leitrim too. We even went international with babies joining us from New York, Texas, and Toronto.

"Our events are providing an opportunity for the Diaspora to connect with friends and family in Ireland who have a baby too.”

The new programme offers courses in Baby Reflexology, Baby Massage, Mother and Baby Yoga, Babies and Toddlers Music and Singing, and Mothers Together.

In addition, there are workshops on Toilet Training, Weaning, Minding Me and Managing Children’s Behaviour.

You can book online here or go to the Home Page of www.spraoiagussport.ie For enquiries, you can email bookings@spraoiagussport.ie or call (074) 9373303.