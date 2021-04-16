If you're not in, you can't win

National Lottery funding is currently distributing funding to community groups and voluntary organisations.

Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey has called on people in the county to consider submitting projects, which might be eligible for funding under the Respite Care Grant Scheme and the National Lottery Grant Scheme.

Cllr Donaghey said: “Groups and organisations who provide Health and Personal Social Services can apply for funding.

“Amounts of between €500 to 10,000 are available for suitable projects. The closing date for applications is Friday, April 16, 2021, at noon. Details on how to apply are available at: https://www2.hse.ie/services/national-lottery-grants/national-lottery-grants.html.

“I would urge people who feel they are eligible to apply before the closing date. It is well-earned funding for those who are successful,” said Cllr Donaghey.