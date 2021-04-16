A shared history project, which involved participants from Inishowen and Derry, has drawn to a successful conclusion.

Inishowen Development Partnership's (IDP) PEACE IV Cross Border Shared Heritage Project comprised Children's Heritage, Shared History, and Reminiscence and Intercultural Music programmes and created “greater cross community connections and friendships”.

The Project was designed to provide participants with an opportunity to learn lessons from the past and apply them to the present day, to create a safer, better future for people living in Donegal and other border counties.

Speaking to the Donegal Live, Project Worker Tracey McRory said she was “delighted with how many people engaged with the Project”.

She added: “Our ‘Children’s Heritage, Shared History, Reminiscence and Intercultural Music programmes created greater cross community connections and friendships.

“We have been honoured to work with so many wonderful people who have given their time and commitment to taking part in the programme and building relationships’’.

The Project explored how people remember key events in history, developing an understanding of how these events were experienced by different communities within Donegal and cross border and how these historical legacies have contributed to relationships today.

While challenging attitudes, sharing a perspective, the project helped to develop a greater level of trust and tolerance of our shared history on the island of Ireland.

Funded projects under the Donegal Building Positive Relations Local Action Plan have focused on the promotion of positive relations at a local and regional level, characterised by respect and where cultural diversity is celebrated and people can live, learn and socialise together, free from prejudice, hate and intolerance.

The COVID-19 crisis created significant challenges and there is no doubt that the spread of the COVID-19 virus has had a profound impact on society.

As the Cross Border Shared Heritage Project adapted to the delivery of activities digitally due to the pandemic restrictions, Inishowen Development Partnership was committed to continuing its exploration of our shared heritage with its many pasts and creating strong peace and reconciliation impacts for those participating in the project.

IDP’s Joint CEO, Shauna McClenaghan said: ‘’We thank all of the participants, project supporters and Donegal County Council PEACE IV team who have helped us to deliver a very successful project.

“We know that the connections made through the project will be sustained into the future.

“While the close of this successful project is sad, we also will celebrate the launch of ‘Our Days and Nights’, a reminiscence publication bringing together people from Inishowen and Derry/Londonderry.”

Chairperson of IDP, Helen Nolan added: “The reach of this project has been immense offering connections with people from near and far throughout the pandemic.

“We in IDP are proud of the way the project has embraced Shared Heritage in innovative ways over the last two years and is a reflection on the need for projects like this to continue in a more sustained way into the future”.

The PEACE IV programme was financed through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) of the European Union with match-funding provided the Executive Office NI and the Department for Rural and Community Development Ireland and was managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).