Muff GAA club eager to return to play.

Enthusiastically anticipating the imminent return to play, CLG Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin can be rightly proud of the contribution its members made to their community this past year.

CLG Naomh Pádraig Chairperson Peter Mullan said 22 club members had volunteered in their local community throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Peter explained: “People came on board willingly and helped out during the crisis. They gave of their own time, at their own expense.

“CLG Naomh Pádraig delivered more than 3,000 school meals from Moville Community College, as well as more than 200 cocooning packs to pensioners living on their own.

“The packs were made up by Donegal County Council and then given out to organisations to deliver within their own communities.

“They were a thoughtful way of letting people know they were not forgotten about during the first lockdown.

“The club added a wee newsletter to the cocooning packs, which contained the contact information of volunteers who would deliver shopping, as well as GPs and other emergency numbers.

“Another initiative that we completed last weekend was a giant clean up of our area, in our family bubbles.

“Our thanks to Donegal County Council who provided the pickers, bags and gloves and to club member, Terry Crossan, who facilitated this.”

With evident pride, Peter Mullan said CLG Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin volunteers were working steadily “in the community, for the community” during the last, difficult 12 months.

He added: “We were available to do shopping for people who could not get to shops. That was mostly done last year whenever things were a lot worse than they are now.

“The club has very much been there, in the community, under the radar, working in the community, for the community.

“It would make you proud to see people having pride in their area. Thinking of other people apart from themselves. Giving their time. Getting out there and doing it.

“We are very much looking forward to the club reopening now on April 26 for our underage members. We are currently gearing up for that. We are launching a new coaching plan and, hopefully, that will benefit our children going forward.

“We are also looking to regularise our training and plan how we go forward with a type of play that would be unique to Naomh Pádraig. So, we will be up and going for April 26 and our registration will be completed, fingers crossed.”

The club had delayed registration because of the current restrictions. As Peter said, no-one knew what was going to happen.

“But, now we know, we are going ahead on April 26 for our underage players and on May 19 for our senior players.”

“It was very stop, start since last year,” said Peter, “but work has been ongoing to keep the grounds in tip top condition, under the lead of Michael McMenamin.

“Our facilities are more than ready to play on. We just have to make sure now our club is covid compliant and we have everything in place to make sure it is as safe an environment as possible for our children on their return.

“CLG Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin volunteers also raised a considerable amount of money for a local charity that was giving out food parcels in community. All in all, it is a great club to be part of with fantastic volunteers and we cannot wait to get back playing.”