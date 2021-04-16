School Transport update

Important dates and contact details regarding school transport queries have been outlined by Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey.

Cllr Donaghey said: “Applications for School Transport for the new school year are currently open and can be accessed online at: https://www.buseireann.ie/inner.php?id=522.

“Details of the scheme are also available on Bus Éireann’s website, Facebook page and: https://www.education.ie/en/Parents/Services/School-Transport/.

“The closing date for applications is Friday, April 30, 2021 and existing school transport applications will automatically roll over into the new school year.

“Payments or medical cards are not required at this stage, only required in July 2021,” concluded Cllr Donaghe