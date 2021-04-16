School Transport update

Contact
Applications for School Transport for the new school year are currently open.
Important dates and contact details regarding school transport queries have been outlined by Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey.
Cllr Donaghey said: “Applications for School Transport for the new school year are currently open and can be accessed online at: https://www.buseireann.ie/inner.php?id=522.
“Details of the scheme are also available on Bus Éireann’s website, Facebook page and: https://www.education.ie/en/Parents/Services/School-Transport/.
“The closing date for applications is Friday, April 30, 2021 and existing school transport applications will automatically roll over into the new school year.
“Payments or medical cards are not required at this stage, only required in July 2021,” concluded Cllr Donaghe
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.