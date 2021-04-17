Emergency accommodation within the Glenties MD area is needed says councillors

The Area Manager for the Glenties Municipal District, Eamonn Brown, has urged councillors to raise the need for emergency accommodation at plenary council and upcoming housing Strategic Policy Committee meetings (SPCs).

The need for emergency accommodation was raised initially at the meeting which was held online on Tuesday by Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh who said he had come across a recent situation where he had to help access accommodation for someone in the locality.

He said that sending the person in question to Letterkenny was not the ideal solution to the issue.

He said that there was a need for a unit or a house in the area where people could go when they felt that they had nowhere else to turn to.

Pregnant mother

Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Éasbuig said that he had raised the issue on a number of occasions before.

He told council members that around seven or eight people, one of them a pregnant mother, had been in contact with him recently seeking emergency accommodation.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig asked that housing construction be present at meetings in order to outline the importance of accommodation in the municipal area.

“It is important that every area has emergency accommodation because otherwise we have to rely on B&Bs to put people up,” he said.

He also asked that the tenancy liaison offer be a full-time position.

Mr Brown urged councillors to raise the issue themselves in a different forum and informed them that he would continue to lobby for such at his own level.

“I continue to lobby at my level within our own structure here and I would welcome councillors raising that at either the housing SPC or plenary council in terms of the need for homeless facilities probably across the county rather than just our own MD obviously that is important for us."

Mr Brown also said that he would be happy to equip councillors with numbers and information that may help them in certain situations.