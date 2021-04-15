Contact

COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: 309 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 8 deaths

Numbers in Donegal show slight improvement

Covid numbers

There have been 25 new cases of Covid-19 in Donegal

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

The number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Donegal has shown a slight drop from Tuesday and Wednesday’s figures.

There have been 25 new cases in Donegal notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

On Tuesday the figure was 39 and on Wednesday there were 34 new cases.

The HPSC has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the deaths reported today, 4 occurred in April, 2 occurred in February and 2 occurred in January or earlier.

As of midnight, Wednesday 14th April, the HPSC has been notified of 309 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Also today, the Tánaiste said the Government is on track to ease restrictions on  May 4.

Leo Varadkar also said he is confident over 80% of people will have been offered a vaccine by June.

Of the new cases of Covid-19 notified today 107 are in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 25 in Donegal and 14 in Offaly and Limerick and the remaining 104 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 184 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 51 are in ICU. There were 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The incidence rate per 100,000 of population nationally has dropped to 122.6. The Donegal figure is 185.9. 

As of April 13, 2021, 1,094,964 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 

769,721 people have received their first dose
325,243 people have received their second dose 

