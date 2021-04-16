Launch of Gemma’s Legacy of Hope services today

Contact
Following on from a successful New Year’s Day fundraising event which has raised almost €70,000, vital and much needed services in west Donegal are about to take off.
The event, which took place in memory of Gemma Boyle from Burtonport, will see the establishment of a Community Counselling and Play Therapy Service for the Rosses and Fintown areas.
These will officially be launched today, (Friday), in Gemma’s name.
The fundraising event at the start of the year touched so many and saw locals from the west of the county and individuals from all parts of the globe throw caution to the wind and engage in water based fun activities to raise the money needed to set up the services.
The event was fun and demonstrated a willingness to help those facing difficult times in this area of their lives.
Gemma's Legacy of Hope was set up to honour Gemma, who brought joy and happiness to her family and her community during her lifetime.
After a period of challenging mental health, Gemma died by suicide in February 2020.
The Gemma Legacy of Hope organisation aims to shine a light of hope to individuals living and working in the community so that they are supported to find the courage and strength towards a path to improved happiness and fulfilled lives.
The launch of the services event takes place via Zoom today at 1pm.
It will include the screening of a short promotional video created by React Productions and include a range of speakers including – Bill Vaughan from Mental Health Ireland, Liam Cannon from the Pastoral Centre in Letterkenny, and local celebrity couple, Daniel and Majella O’Donnell, both residents in the Rosses.
The committee, who have been working together over the past few months to develop the service in conjunction with the Pastoral Centre in Letterkenny would like to extend an open invitation to the community to attend the launch.
To access to the Zoom link for the launch email: enter.playmatters@gmail.com
The low cost Counselling and Play Therapy Service, which will be in operation from the week beginning Monday next, April 19, will be available to children aged five years old and upwards, to adolescence, and to adults both living and/or working in the Rosses and Fintown areas.
