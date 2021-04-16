Major Colmcille 1500 online event from Donegal Gaeltacht next week

1500 years since the birth of Colmcille An tSean Bheairic, the people of Cloich Cheann Fhaola and of the Donegal Gaeltacht in general are celebrating and commemorating the rich heritage that the saint left in the area.

A series of lectures, talks, storytelling sessions and music entitled Colmcille i gComhthéacs: Stair, Seanchas agus Ceol (Colmcille in Context: History, Folklore and Music) will be shown online from Thursday next, April 22 onwards.

These events will be broadcast on the Facebook page, An t-Sean Bheairic: Ionad Cuartaíochta an Fháil Charraigh and on the YouTube channel, An tSean Bheairic and these online events will be available for viewing from the time they are first aired.

Amongst the notable speakers who will shine light on the heritage of Colmcille are Dr Seosamh Ó Ceallaigh from An Fál Carrach who will speak on Colmcille in the context of the parish of Cloich Cheann Fhaola, Dr Brian Lacey who will examine the history of Colmcille’s cross in Ráithe (Ray), Cloich Cheann Fhaola, and Professor Lillis Ó Laoire who will give a talk on hymns associated with Colmcille and will sing a hymn or two.

Two great Donegal Gaeltacht storytellers, Gene Eoghain Ó Curraighin from Teileann in the parish of Gleann Cholmcille and Gearóidín Breathnach, originally from Rann na Feirste, will partake in two storytelling sessions where they will share their stories about the saint.

In addition to this, local singers, Diane Ní Chanainn from Machaire Rabhartaigh, Niamh Ní Dhubhgáin from Toraigh and Conor Ó Gallachóir from Gort an Choirce will sing some sean-nós songs and give their own perspective on the heritage of Colmcille.

Elements of Colmcille’s heritage are to be found in the history, placenames, folklore, stories and other traditions of the Donegal Gaeltacht down to the current day and it is appropriate that this commemoration be held 1500 years after the saint’s birth.

Foras na Gaeilge provided support for this series of events hosted by An tSean Bheairic.

Further information to be found on the An tSean Bheairic Facebook page and on its website www.antseanbheairic.com