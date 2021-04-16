Weather forecast for Donegal, Friday, April 16

Mist and fog patches will clear early this morning to leave another mostly dry day with spells of hazy sunshine. It will be cloudier over the western half of the country with rain or drizzle at times, mainly in the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, fresh at times on Atlantic coasts.

Most areas will be dry on tonight under broken cloud. Some pockets of mist and fog will form in the mainly light to moderate southeast breezes. Some patchy rain and drizzle may develop in the Atlantic coastal fringes towards morning, accompanied by freshening southeasterly winds. Lows of 1 to 4 degrees Celsius, but a few degrees higher near Atlantic coasts.

According to Met Éireann, cloud and rain will gradually extend from the Atlantic over the weekend.

Saturday will be a mostly dry day for the bulk of the country with increasing cloud amounts. The best of the sunshine will be over the eastern half of the country through the morning. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will start to push into Atlantic counties by the afternoon, however, edging slowly eastwards over the country during the evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate southerly breezes, fresh at times near Atlantic coasts.

On Saturday night, it will be mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle in light to moderate southerly breezes, fresh at times near Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures ranging 5 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Sunday will be generally cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, with patchy mist and some hill and coastal fog. The rain will be at its most persistent in the west and northwest, with drier intervals and perhaps some brief sunny spells occurring in the south and east. Highs of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius in light to moderate southerly breezes, fresh at times near some coasts.