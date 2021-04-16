Give us your views - An Garda Síochana seeks the views of the Donegal public as it develops strategies going forward

Contact
Your chance to have your say
An Garda Síochána is seeking the views of the public on the future direction of the organisation.
It is drawing up a new strategy statement for 2022-2024 and wants to get people’s opinions on how it delivers services and deals with a range of issues. Over 300 groups and bodies are being contacted, including all government departments, local authorities, a substantial number of non-governmental organisations and community representative groups.
But it also wants the public to have their say, and a simple ten question survey is available: HERE
Alternatively email submissions with views and recommendations can be emailed to: strategystatement2022@garda.ie
Written correspondence can be sent to the: Strategic Transformation Office, Ashtown Gate, Navan Road, Dublin 15, D15 NP9Y.
You can access more information about the survey and An Garda Síochána’s Strategy Statement on the Garda website at https://garda.ie//!Y4AF49.
The closing date for receipt of submissions and/or contributions to the online survey is April 30, 2021.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
A county councillor has called for Donegal County Council to carry out a survey of vacant and derelict premises in Manorcunningham to identify a site for a digital hub
A call has been made for Donegal County Council to widen the busy junction on the road from Conwal to Magheran to improve the access for drivers and pedestrians
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.