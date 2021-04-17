Údarás na Gaeltachta informed that memo at company was sent in error

Údarás na Gaeltachta have been informed that a company circulation regarding the use of English within a Dungloe-based company had been sent in error and has been withdrawn.

A statement from Údarás na Gaeltachta reads: "The Bord were informed that Randox had confirmed that a company communication regarding use of English within the workplace related to company operations in a different jurisdiction and had been sent to their An Clochán Liath facility in the Donegal Gaeltacht in error, as it did not pertain to the An Clochán Liath facility."

The communication was immediately withdrawn when realised. The company have confirmed that they remain fully engaged and committed to the community of An Clochán Liath and west Donegal in general and are fully committed to all aspects of the Irish language and culture in the workplace and in the wider community.