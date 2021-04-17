Northern Ireland Covid quarantine comes into effect

Passengers who arrive in Northern Ireland from so-called 'red-list countries' will have to undergo hotel quarantine.

The condition comes into effect ahead of the return of international flights to local airports.

There are currently no direct international flights into Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health's online booking portal opened in the UK on Friday evening.

It shows the cost for one adult in one room for 10 days isolation is £1,750.

The required isolation period is 10 days and all bookings must be made through the online portal.