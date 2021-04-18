What are the weather prospects like in Donegal this Sunday?

Contact
what's the weather like today in Donegal?
It's a nippy and cloudy enough morning out there in Donegal, the 'looking out the window' barometer said earlier.
Met Eireann are predicting that it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle throughout the day, so don't pack away the umbrella and wellies just yet.
Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze, fresher along Atlantic coasts including Donegal.
Tonight, it will be Mostly cloudy with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle pushing into Munster, Connacht and west Ulster, remaining mostly dry elsewhere with a few clear spells along the east coast. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.
So if you are getting out and about in the county, make sure to wrap up warm, take a nice warm drink with you and remember that we are still in Covid-19 restrictions level 5 in terms of interactions and mixing.
So have a good day and don't forget the social distancing.
