Local meeting on gambling to take place on Tuesday

On Thursday next, 22nd April, Sligo’s Labour local Area representative for Sligo, Leitrim and south Donegal Nessa Cosgrove is to host a Facebook Live meeting on different aspects of gambling, alongside Labours spokesperson on sport Mark Wall and Westmeath Hurler Davy Glennon.

Senator Wall has led #beat the ads campaign in relation to gambling and Davy will have his say on the struggles of a gambling addiction.

A spokesperson for Gambling Anonymous will be there to share the supports that are there for those struggling and trying to beat a gambling addiction.

Remember, there is help out there, if you think you may be affected by this article. See https://www.gamblersanonymous.ie/

Gamblers Anonymous (GA) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem.​

The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop gambling.

​