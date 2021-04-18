Local meeting on gambling to take place on Tuesday

Contact
On Thursday next, 22nd April, Sligo’s Labour local Area representative for Sligo, Leitrim and south Donegal Nessa Cosgrove is to host a Facebook Live meeting on different aspects of gambling, alongside Labours spokesperson on sport Mark Wall and Westmeath Hurler Davy Glennon.
Senator Wall has led #beat the ads campaign in relation to gambling and Davy will have his say on the struggles of a gambling addiction.
A spokesperson for Gambling Anonymous will be there to share the supports that are there for those struggling and trying to beat a gambling addiction.
Remember, there is help out there, if you think you may be affected by this article. See https://www.gamblersanonymous.ie/
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem.
The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop gambling.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.