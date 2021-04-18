Medical Certs under Disabled Drivers and Disabled Passengers (Tax Concessions) scheme recommences

The resumption of the assessment process for Primary Medical Certificates under the Disabled Drivers and Disabled Passengers (Tax Concessions) Scheme has recommenced in Donegal.

Following a Supreme Court decision in June of last year, the assessment process for Primary Medical Certificates had to be suspended. Since the approval of the Finance Act 2020 this has paved the way for assessments to recommence this year. Outstanding applications are being processed as a matter of urgency.

Minister of State for Disability, Anne Rabbitte TD said:

"I know how important these Certificates can be in allowing people to make adaptations to their cars for drivers and passengers with disabilities so it was an imperative for me to see progress on the matter.

“People with disabilities may not have full access to public transport, especially in rural areas. Having an accessible vehicle can make a real difference in terms of getting to the shops, going to work, or accessing education. Given its importance to people with disabilities and their families, I intend to keep the matter under review to ensure we continue to work our way through outstanding applications.

“These are very challenging times for delivering services to those that need them, and I want to thank the HSE Community Healthcare Organisations and by extension their Community Medical Officers for prioritising the assessment of applications for Certificates in the face of so many other pressures. They have played a key role in the national COVID response, including the rollout of the vaccination programme, and this too needs to be acknowledged,” she said.