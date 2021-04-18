Donegal airport expected to get additional €900k in funding

Contact
Donegal Airport
It is expected that Donegal airport is in line to get more capital funding on Monday.
The expected news will see an allocation just short of a million euro under the Regional airports programme 2021-2025.
It is understood that the Donegal airport allocation will be in the region of €900,000.
The allocations will be used towards capital investment in the areas of safety, security and sustainability.
The other recipients of funding are expected to be Ireland West airport in Knock and Kerry airport.
