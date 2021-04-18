'Fantastic impact of vaccination among healthcare workers and nursing homes- Acting Medical Chief Glynn

It was an optimistic commentary from Acting Chief Medical Officer. Dr Ronan Glynn this evening as he spoke of the impact the Covid-19 vaccination campaign has had among healthcare staff and in nursing homes.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed this evening of one additional death related to Covid-19. On recent weekends they have not been producing a day to day listing for the number of Covid-19 infections in Donegal or other counties over those 24 hour periods.

As of midnight, Saturday 17th April, the HPSC has been notified of 269 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 243,508 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We have already seen the fantastic impact of vaccination amongst our healthcare workers and in our nursing homes. However, the declining incidence across all age groups in recent weeks cannot be attributed to vaccination but rather to the enormous efforts of people across society to keep themselves and their families safe.

“If we can keep incidence relatively low over the coming weeks, vaccination will increasingly play a role in suppressing this virus. This will make it easier for all of us to balance the risks associated with COVID-19 while gradually easing public health measures.

Of the cases notified today: 133 are men and 131 are women. 70% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old. As of 8am today, 181 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 6 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 16th, 2021, 1,188,354 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

838,644 people have received their first dose, while 349,710 people have received their second dose

There has been a total of 4,836 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Glynn added: “In the meantime, please continue to:

1.keep your distance and wear a mask

2.avoid mixing indoors with other households

3. work from home where at all possible

4. get vaccinated as soon as it's your turn, and

5. if you have any symptoms please isolate and contact a GP to arrange a test.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.