Donegal airport to receive additional €876,525 in capital funding

Donegal airport is to get more capital funding, it was announced this morning. The allocation is being made under the Regional airports programme 2021-2025.

The Donegal airport allocation will be €876,525. The allocation will be used towards capital investment in the areas of safety, security and sustainability. The other recipients of regional airport funding will be Ireland West airport in Knock (€2.186m) and Kerry airport (€1.718m).

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton T.D., officially announced the allocation of over €11 million in Exchequer funding to regional airports.

A total of €4.8 million has been allocated to the airports of Donegal, Ireland West (Knock) and Kerry under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025 and over €6.3 million has been allocated to Shannon Airport under the COVID-19 Regional State Airports Programme 2021.

"I am delighted to be approving these capital allocations in what has been an incredibly difficult year on our regional airports. This funding represents a strong commitment by Government to help Ireland’s regional airports remain financially sustainable as they plan to move beyond the largest exogenous shock that the sector has ever faced," the junior minister said.

She added: "I am pleased to say that this year’s funding has also taken climate objectives into account for the first time, representing an important step in the process towards the ‘greening’ of Irish Airports. I am confident that today’s allocations, coupled with the impending funding to address the impacts of Covid, will help airports regain their foothold in the aviation market when recovery begins."